Lambert calls for investigation into conspiracy involving use of God’s name in promotion of Trump’s leadership
Charles N Lambert, leader of Africa’s first Economic War and brain behind “Compassionate Capitalism” has called for an investigation into the use of God’s name in promotion of the United State’s president, Donald Trump.
Sharing a post on his social media page, Lambert said there must be an investigation into the conspiracy that involved the Use of God’s name in the promotion of Donald Trump by evangelicals.
He also called for an investigation into the connection between the capitalists’ evangelicals owning private jets in Africa.
He wrote “There must be an investigation into the conspiracy that involved the Use of God’s name and the promotion of Donald Trump by evangelicals. Now it is obvious all the prophesies made have finally all Failed.
“There must also be an investigation alongside into the connection between these Capitalists evangelicals owning private jets and seen as scum by most responsible Americans Yet they are partners to the Bishops and great men of God we have in Africa. What is this partnership?
