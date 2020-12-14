Lambert calls for investigation into conspiracy involving use of God’s name in promotion of Trump by evangelicals

Kindly Share This Story:

Charles N Lambert, leader of Africa’s first Economic War and brain behind “Compassionate Capitalism” has called for an investigation into the use of God’s name in promotion of the United State’s president, Donald Trump.

Sharing a post on his social media page, Lambert said there must be an investigation into the conspiracy that involved the Use of God’s name in the promotion of Donald Trump by evangelicals.

He also called for an investigation into the connection between the capitalists’ evangelicals owning private jets in Africa.

He wrote ” There must be an investigation into the conspiracy that involved the Use of God’s name the promotion of Donald Trump by evangelicals.

“There must also be an investigation alongside into to the connection between these Capitalists evangelicals owning private jets and seen as scum by most responsible Americans yet they are partners to the Bishops and great men of God we have in Africa. What is this partnership?

“North Tulsa Oklahoma is known as the buckle of the Bible belt. It’s where every major evangelical traces their roots.

“I went there and saw darkness. The so-called evangelicals are the sons and grandsons of those who burnt down the Black Wall Street 99 years ago.

“Vengeance is mine says the Lord Jesus Christ. Says Leader of Africa’s first Economic War Charles N.Lambert”

Africa First!

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: