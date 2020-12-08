Breaking News
Lai Mohammed faults US, says Nigeria doesn’t engage in religious freedom violation

Lai Mohammed

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reacted to the story making the rounds that the country engages in religious freedom violation.

United States yesterday blacklisted Nigeria for engaging in what it described as “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

US through the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, designated Nigeria for the first time as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom violation, alongside nations like China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Reacting in a statement obtained by TheCable, on Tuesday, Mr Lai opined: “Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution.

“Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions.”

The minister said the country “jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard”.

