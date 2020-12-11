Kindly Share This Story:

Workers of the Lagos State Water Corporation are up against the corporation’s management in Ijora over neglected infrastructure, unpaid salaries and the Lagos government’s unkept promises.

The workers, who closed the entrance of the corporation as early as 8a.m. on Thursday, sang and danced in front of the Ijora headquarters of the Corporation, insisting the status quo was premeditated.

The striking workers, who are members of the Almagamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), vowed that the strike and protest would continue until Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled his promise to the workers.

The workers, via the AUPCTRE Secretary-General, Abiodun Bakare, also condemned the government’s plan to privatise water in Lagos, stressing that water is the right of citizens.

Bakare, while lamenting the plight of the corporation workers, who were yet to be paid their October and November salaries, reminded the government of a worker that committed suicide in one of the states in the middle belt over non-payment of three-month salary.

He expressed worry over the decaying infrastructure of the water corporation, alleging that it was a deliberate effort by the government not to maintain them to justify plan to privatise the outfit.

Bakare wondered why the state government would not honour its promise to provide potable water for its citizens and payment of salaries of staff that are committed to their work.

According to him, drinkable water is a right the citizens must enjoy from the government.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Water Corporation management was already owing workers October and Nov 2020 salary, accrued bond as at 2007 (before contributory pension), over two years responsibility allowance, co-operatives deductions and pension fund deductions.

He revealed that the design capacity of LSWC facilities is 210m gallons per day (MGD), while the present production level is less than 45mgd ie 21.4% of capacity utilisation due to the lack of appropriate maintenance of infrastructure.

The unionist also advised the Lagos State government to pay urgent attention on the workers’ plight.

Some of the placards the workers carried read “Enough is enough with the suffering in Lagos State Water Corporation,” “Enough of deliberate and designed systemic collapse of the Lagos State Water Corporation operations,” “Enough of deliberate use of Lagos State Water Corporation as conduit pipe siphon intervention fund,” “Enough of substandard rehabilitation, failed projects and white elephant projects in Lagos State Water Corporation,” among others.

