Lagos settles over 1,000 tenancy, land, other disputes in 1 month

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the state Citizens’ Mediation Centre has successfully settled over 1,841 cases issues such as landlord/tenant matters, land disputes and monetary claims, among others in November, 2020 alone.

According to the activity report of the CMC, a total number of 3,122 cases were received for mediation out of which 2,198 were mediated. 1,841 cases were totally resolved; 131 cases were independently resolved by the parties without mediation; 132 cases referred to appropriate agencies of government; while 225 cases are currently adjourned for further mediation.

The reports further showed that the Centre recovered N37,686,775 on behalf of parties in the month of November , being the total value of settlement of debt related matters.

Speaking on the activity report, the Director, Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) Mrs. Abiola Oseni said the main objective of CMC is to provide free and less cumbersome means of obtaining justice for all residents of the state thereby discouraging self-help and impunity.

Oseni reiterated the centre’s commitment towards peaceful resolution of disputes.

She therefore, urged members of public to always seek the services of the centre in dealing with their matters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

