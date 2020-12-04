Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Travelers on the Lagos-Ibadan railway line will pay at least N3,000 for the economy class, the federal government has announced.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi gave the hint on Friday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the railway line, slated for commissioning in January 2021 will commence operation before the end of the year.

“We charge N3, 000 per economy seat, N5, 000 for business class and N6, 000 for first class. The same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today, I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan; we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“It should have started running by now before Mr. President inaugurates it by January,” he said.

The 157km rail line modernization has reached advanced stage with many substations now doing electrical fittings ahead of January 2021 inauguration.

