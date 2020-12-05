Lagos East Bye-election, peaceful, free, fair — Ashafa

Kindly Share This Story:

Commends INEC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has described the conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election on Saturday, as “free and fair devoid of violence.

Ashafa, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District at the Senate, voted at his polling unit in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The Senator was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority.

According to him, “The election was hitch free, as voters’ turn out at my polling unit was impressive and there was no record of violence and it was generally peaceful.”

“I must commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on the timely arrival of election materials and the total coordination of the exercise.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: