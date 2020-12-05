Breaking News
Lagos East by-elections: Octogenarian hails INEC over peaceful conduct

Madam Nuratu Mayegun, an 85-year-old woman who voted at Onipanu polling unit 001, on Saturday commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial by-elections.

Mayegun, who voted at about 12:30p.m, urged the government to improve the well-being of the people by providing basic amenities for the citizens.

“My advice for the government is that they should provide jobs for unemployed youths and provide financial assistance to people to start up their business,” she said.

There was partial compliance with the restriction of movement in the Somolu area as commercial vehicles were seen carrying passengers to their different destinations.

Few filling stations were also seen selling fuel to motorists, while some traders were busy selling their goods while the election lasted.

