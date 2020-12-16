Lagos deputy gov, commissioners set for 5th traffic radio lecture series

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All is set for the fifth virtual edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM lecture series tagged “Traffic Law Enforcement: The New Normal”, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17th December 2020,

A statement issued by the General Manager of the Station, Mr. Tayo Akanle, said the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat will lead other speakers such as the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, and Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health.

Akanle noted that the fifth edition is designed to focus on the activities of the various law enforcers, clarify their operations, and interconnectivity with the motoring public in Lagos State.

He explained that the annual Traffic Lecture Series is being used as an avenue to transform the transport industry through the collation of ingenious views of transport experts, policy-holders, analysts, researchers, transport operators, and top government functionaries to advance the industry.

While noting that the lecture will bring together various stakeholders in the transportation sector, Akanle maintained that the event will also afford participants the opportunity to interface, share ideas and practices, including the latest tools that could be deployed for effective law enforcement to revolutionise the transport sector in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The General Manager submitted that the annual event, which is in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, is geared towards reforming traffic enforcement in Lagos.

“The lecture series seeks to promote better ways of improving traffic enforcement with a specific focus on COVID-19 protocols. The advent of the Coronavirus pandemic this year has had a spiralling effect on all sectors of the economy, transportation not excluded. The robust engagement will see transport enthusiasts identify the nexus between transportation and health, as well as examine the realities of enforcing the Transport Sector reforms Law 2018 in the midst of a global pandemic,” Akanle said.

He invited interested participants to join the virtual 2020 Annual Traffic Lecture Series by logging on to the Station’s social media platforms via Facebook: lagostrafficradio96.1fm; Twitter: @lagostraffic961 and Instagram @lagstraffic.

Recall that the Annual Traffic Lecture Series started in 2016, attracting over 1000 participants cutting across the entire gamut of the transportation industry, while top government functionaries like Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister for Works and Housing; Senator Olorunnibe Mamowora, Minister of State for Health; Senator Gbenga Ashafa and Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, FRSC had attended the Lecture Series in the past.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: