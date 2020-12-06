Lagos bye-elections: PDP, APC trade words over INEC results

Kindly Share This Story:

PDP says all hope not lost for 2023

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following declarations of results by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates winning with wide margins in the just concluded Lagos bye-election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and APC in the state have differed over the credibility of the exercise.

Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Chairman PDP in Lagos had in a statement on Sunday, described Saturday’s Senatorial and House of Assembly bye-elections in the state as a “charade,” accusing INEC of allocating votes to the APC.

However, in a swift reaction, Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr. Seye Oladejo, described PDP’s statement to the “humiliating defeat” of the party as “a comic relief from the recent pressure and challenges.”

Doherty in his statement said relevant lessons had been learnt by the PDP and its stakeholders, assuring that Lagos will be rescued from APC and its leadership, which have held down Lagos State for over 20 years.

According to PDP chairman, “In an attempt to do image laundering after the #EndSars embarrassment, the APC in collaboration with INEC went about allocating ridiculous votes to party against the PDP in the just concluded Senatorial and House of Assembly Elections.

“This was done to give the impression that the APC and their leaders are still in firm control of Lagos, which is obviously far from the truth and does not represent the true position of Lagosians.

“We all know that the voters’ apathy alone negates the votes allotted to the APC, as less than 10 per cent of the voters in Lagos State took part in the elections.

“Furthermore, even in spite of the lack of interest in the elections by Lagosians, we are all aware of the massive vote-buying by the APC, using state funds.

“To the APC in Lagos, this devilish and draconian trend of cash for votes is worthy of celebration as evidence of control of the electorate, but we assure that this will end very soon.

“As a party, we have learnt our lessons and we will definitely be ready to face the APC and its leadership, that have held down Lagos State for over 20 years.

“We understand the reality of the difficult and manipulative ways of staggered elections and we assure the good people of Lagos State that all hope is not lost as we would be more than ready before the 2023 general elections.

“To the various sympathizers of change and new leadership in Lagos, rather than be dismayed, please keep hope alive as I can assure you that we would be repositioned positively for the 2023 elections.

“To our numerous party faithful and leaders, we want to assure you that Lagos will fall in the good side very soon in favour of the PDP.”

In a swift reaction, APC said PDP’s reaction was a referendum on the spineless and ineffectual opposition that it has been providing in Lagos State for over two decades.

According to Oladejo, “The age-long disharmony and lack of coordination in the PDP effectively laid the foundation for the permanent trouncing of the opposition party in Lagos state.

“The impressive performance of the ruling party, APC, in the determined implementation of its progressive policies has made PDP a taboo in Lagos state.

“It’s a big surprise that the state chairman could complain about the results of the elections that he was too busy to campaign for his candidates.

While they were busy conducting fake personal opinion polls, the ruling APC was reaching out to the voters with life-changing programs, manifestos, and policies that are relevant to the challenges of the day.

“However, we empathize with Engr Doherty who must still be dazed by the total annihilation.

“The bye-election will go down in history as one of the best in terms of conduct by INEC, the professionalism of the security agents, and the fact that the results truly reflected the popular will.”

