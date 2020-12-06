Lagos bye-election results: See your victory as a call to advance Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa task Abiru, Saheed

Kindly Share This Story:

Say victory Is vote of confidence In APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa have urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, and Obafemi Saheed on their emergence as the Senator-elect for Lagos East Senatorial District and member of the state House of Assembly, respectively, to see their victory as a call to serve and advance the cause of Lagos State and the people.

In the bye elections which took place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, the results as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, showed Abiru defeating his opponent by wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district, polling a total of 89,204 votes against his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.

Saheed polled 12,494 votes to beat his rival, Mr. Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP who got 2, 068 votes in Kosofe II Constituency.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said APC’s victory with wide margin in the by-elections “is a sound testament to the confidence the people of Lagos State have in the APC.”

The governor commended the electorate for coming out to perform their civic responsibilities.

He also appreciated chieftains of the party and members for working assiduously for the victory during the polls.

He said: “I want to congratulate Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed on their victory in last Saturday’s by-elections in Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe State Constituency II polls. Your emergence as federal and state lawmakers is a validation of peoples’ confidence in our dear party, the APC.

“Right from the commencement of the process, we never doubted that Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed would win the elections based on their credibility and the massive campaigns in all the nook and crannies of Kosofe II Constituency and Lagos East Senatorial District.

“The victory of the two candidates of our party in the by-elections clearly showed that APC remains a party to beat in Lagos, based on her achievements in the State since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999.”

The governor, therefore, urged the two newly elected lawmakers to continue with the tradition of excellent representation that Lagos legislators are known for and seized the opportunity to contribute their quotas to the development of Lagos and the people of the state.

Also, Obasa, believed that the by-elections was a test of the party’s strength ahead of future elections.

Obasa said the victory had proven that the party in Lagos remains strong, united and has members and chieftains who continuously key into its goals and manifesto.

He commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and chieftains of the party for making the right choices at all times.

The Speaker, who had recently declared that Asiwaju Tinubu’s political empire remained solid, intact and victorious, also commended the electorate for ensuring the victory of the party in the two by-elections.

“It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured,” he said.

He added that the exercise by the electorate was a vote of confidence on the APC ahead of other partiles.

“The victory is a vote of confidence on APC in Lagos. It shows there is something we are doing that we must not only sustain but continue to build on.

“The APC in Lagos has always been a united body geared towards the attainment of a general goal – making life better for the residents of the state and this we have done over the years.

“The people of Lagos state appreciate us as a party and this is evident in the landslide victory of the two candidates in the election,” Obasa said.

He therefore, tasked Abiru and Saheed to see their victory as opportunities to bring government closer to their people and play strong roles in the advancement of the Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

