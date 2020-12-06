Lagos By-Election: My victory reaffirms APC’s popularity— Abiru

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator-elect for Lagos East Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just-concluded by-election, Mr. Adetokunbo Abiru, has said he will not betray the trust the electorate reposed in him, noting that his victory proves the party’s popularity.

Abiru described his landslide victory in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election on December 5, as a reaffirmation of the party’s popularity and expanding political support base.

Abiru won with 89,204 votes, while his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 11,251 votes.

The district covers five local government areas: Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, comprising 11 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

Abiru, in his victory speech, said: “If there are people out there, who still doubt the popularity of our great party; who do not reckon with our leadership in this political landscape and who still dispute our progressive approach to governance, our comfortable victory in the just concluded by-election readily offers them an infallible answer.

“It is the answer the people of Lagos East generously delivered at the conclusion of last Saturday’s by-election. It is the answer that resonates in their popular decision to give us their mandate.

“It is the answer that our unrepentant critics cannot contest, even in their wildest dream, given the credibility of the process that gave us the mandate.

“This answer did not in any way come by accident or chance. It came by dint of the hard work our party and campaign council invested in the electioneering.”

He added that his victory at the Lagos by-election “also came through the selfless service of all members of our campaign council and Local Organising Committees (LOCs) that canvassed support for our party even during sometimes difficult circumstances.”

Abiru commended the party leadership from the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun; leaders in the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, and all members of the State Executive Council, SEC; State Working Committee, SWC, for putting up a structure that earned the party the people’s mandate.

