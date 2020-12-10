LACHI beans peeler on display at Lagos International Trade Fair

Kindly Share This Story:

A multipurpose food processing machine, LACHI Beans Peeler, invented by a Nigerian, Engr. Olanrewaju. O. Aluko, is on display at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The internationally patented device has Patent Granted in countries and regions like Nigeria, United States, European Union, amongst others. Visitors to the fair besieged the stand to catch a glimpse of a globally recognized Nigerian invention.

Demonstrating how the device works, the Managing Director of LACHI Nigeria Ltd, Mrs. Chinyere Aluko, said: “Every home, kitchen, restaurant, and hotel need this product that is capable of peeling brown beans and separating the hulls (skin of the beans) automatically in just 2 minutes (no soaking is required) for moi-moi (bean pudding) and akara (bean cake).”

She said and demonstrated further that “LACHI Beans Peeler also serves as a yam pounder, palm fruit peeler for banga soup, and mixer of dough for snacks. It comes with a multipurpose blender for blending beans, tigernuts, coconut, fruits, pepper, and so on, and a dry grinder for grinding dry ingredients.”

