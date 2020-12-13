Kwara records 23 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Government says 23 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,226.

The spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement issued in Ilorin.

READ ALSO:

He added that 1,076 patients had been discharged while 30 deaths were recorded in the state.

“As at 2:20 pm on Saturday, the number of active cases is now 120, while 1,076 have so far been discharged and 30 deaths recorded,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: