Kwara records 21 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara Government has confirmed 21 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,296.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to him, the number brings the total of confirmed cases to 1,296, with 1,094 patients discharged from hospital and 32 deaths recorded from COVID-19 complications.

He noted that “as at 7.20 a.m. on Saturday, the number of active cases is now 170, while 1,094 have so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: