Kwara, Jigawa, Bauchi budget 493.48bn for 2021

By Demola Akinyemi, with agency report

The trio of Kwara, Jigawa and Bauchi states hope to spend not less than N493.48 billion in 2021. While Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N123,091,307,468 billion to the House of Assembly, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, signed the 2021 N156.58 billion budget proposal into law, and their Bauch counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed presented N213.9 billion proposal to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget proposal to the assembly, Governor AbdulRazaq, described the proposal as a product of wide consultations with the electorate designed to reflect current economic challenges..

The governor also said the budget proposal was 54 percent recurrent expenditure and 46 percent capital expenditure, in the wake of the dwindling revenue from oil and Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, and an urgency to prioritise anti-poverty measures to cushion the effects of economic crisis on vulnerable households and small businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among others, he said ,”Education gulps a huge chunk of 25.5 percent of the budget proposal, an improvement from last year, followed by health which grabs 13.7 percent Economic affairs — a category that includes road construction and other infrastructural projects — is also taking another 25.7 percent, indicating the administration’s intention to spend its way through the current recession and other hardships imposed by the pandemic.

The general public service, a budget subhead that deals with the civil service, gets 26.5 of the votes, according to the budget speech now available on government’s website.

On his part, Governor Badaru of Jigawa, yesterday assented to the 2021 state’s appropriation bill of N156.58 billion.

The budget was tagged “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation —Meeting the Next Level Agenda II”.

Badaru, while signing the budget into Law in Dutse, thanked the state legislature for speedy passage of the bill.

The governor gave the assurance that his administration’s would implement the budget efficiently and effectively from January 2021 to December 2021.

For Governor Mohammed, who presented the budgetary estimate in Bauchi tagged it “Budget of Fulfillment and Consolidation”, said N120.7billion of it had been earmarked for capital expenditure, while N93.1 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure, pointing out that the government would strive for the full implementation of the budget.

He explained that N24.85 billion had been projected as the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N68.3billion as the expected statutory allocations and N16.3 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT).

The governor added that N31.7 billion had been earmarked as personnel costs and N31.5 billion overhead costs.

