Kogi governor pledges speedy implementation of state university report

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has pledged speedy implementation of recommendations for the take-off of the state-owned Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara, by 2021.

Bello, who gave the assurance when he received report of the committee set up by the state government for the commencement of the new university, said the school would have its first set of student by February.

The governor assured the committee that his government would implement its recommendations to the letter.

“As we speak, the account of financing the institution is already swelling. The take-off fund of slightly above N1.2 billion is never a problem.

“The principal officers of the university will be announced before Jan. 1

“We are hoping that by February 2021 we shall have the first set of students for the university,” he said.

Bello, however, appealed to the committee to go back to the drawing board and include faculty of medicine among the faculties in the institution.

The governor also directed the committee to search for a government-owned secondary school in Koton Karfe, Kogi Local Government Area.

This is for the relocation of students of the School of Preliminary Studies, Osara campus of Kogi State Polytechnic in Adavi Local Government.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof Mohammed Audu, submitting the report said that the new university would require over 120 staff and over N1.2 billion grant.

The committee recommended that relocation of the school of preliminary studies to another place should be given priority.

Other recommendations include the appointment of the new principal officers for the university without delay.

“There is an urgent need for groundbreaking ceremony of the school as soon as the new management members are appointed,” Audu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

