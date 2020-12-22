King Joel uses Dollar as an advantage to marry 3 Nigerian wives

Kindly Share This Story:

Rapper King Joel recently posted on his Instagram page talking about marrying three Nigerian women in January and paying bride price of $10,000 for them.

He has fans talking on the internet about his post on marrying Nigerian women. Bloggers have seen taken up the post on various platforms to get people’s opinions, if he is taking advantage of the fall of Naira or he is actually serious on his movement to marry 3 women from Nigeria in January.

His Instagram captions read; I didn’t say I want a slave O, I mean real wives that I will spoil with my dollars. Are you that lady who is willing to go into a polygamous home, King Joel might just be the right man for you.

The rapper also mentions a lot of women have seen reached out to him to pour their interest on his post and how they want to become one of his wives. And others have blasted the rapper of using money to run on Nigerian women, saying he doesn’t have value or respect for them.

After interviewing the rapper on phone conversation by one of our representatives, he said the post was a joke and he believes people with good humor will understand that he posted just to see people’s view on polygamy.

