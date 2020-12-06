Killing of anti-cult crusader: Amechi mourns, as CP promises to fish out killers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

A community leader, Chief Tony Amechi, who is also the Founder of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, has decried the killing of one Austin Chinua-Emu, a leader of the Anti Cult Corps in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State by yet-to-be identified persons.

Amechi, in a statement on Sunday, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, said the whole of Ndokwa nation had been thrown into confusion with the assassination of Chinua-Emu.

Amechi, in his reaction, said, “It is very unfortunate that young men who are supposedly the productive generation are the ones killing one another, while sensible youths elsewhere are working hard to better their tomorrow.”

Chinua-Emu, 38, was reportedly shot dead in Kwale, the headquarter of Ndokwa West Local Government Area on his way from a meeting at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

It was to the credit of the deceased that while he held sway in the war against violent cult activities in Ndokwa West and environs, he was able to stem the tide of killings allegedly perpetrated by local cult groups who killed competitively to outwit one another in bloody clashes amongst them.

As it stands, there is the peace of the graveyard in the agrarian communities of Ndokwa nation, as Chief Amechi has called for calm, while urging the police to rise to the occasion by doing all within their powers to fish out the killers.

However, the State Police Command has reacted to the killing in a comment posted on the social media by the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who expressed deep shock over the dastardly act.

He called for calm, as he promised that the Command would do everything possible to bring the killers of Chinua-Emu to justice.

“Those who murdered our friend and working colleague will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charged to court,” he wrote.

The CP, who was obviously touched by the news of the death, further stated: “Good morning colleagues, I write to express my deepest condolences on the death of our friend and working colleague late Austin. He was with me in my office up till evening of Friday and we planned to meet again this week. We laughed and had fruitful discussions that day before enemies of the state snuffed life out of him yesterday. Please, while two wrongs cannot make a right, I want to plead that nobody should take the law into his/her hands.

“I assure you as the Commissioner of Police that those who murdered our friend and working colleague will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charged to court. I assure you that even in death, late Austin deserves justice and those who perpetrated the act must be brought to justice. So, please, all should partner with the Police to bring them to justice.

“Adieu to a true Deltan, Police friend/ brother and a patriotic Nigerian,” he stated.

The oil-rich state has been embroiled in bloody cult clashes since the end of the protest against police brutality code-named: #EndSARS in October 2020, a development which has resulted in the death of several citizens most whom were youths who engaged in violent cult rivalry and supremacy which often lead to arm struggle.

