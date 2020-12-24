Kidney Island, OML 11: Shell slams takeover as ‘premature and unlawful’

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the possession of Kidney Island by the Rivers State Government on Wednesday, Managing Director, SPDC and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor dismissed the action as “premature and unlawful”.

Okunbor, dismissing “the purported takeover” of Kidney Island asset by Rivers Government said the state’s rights to the acquisition of the said assets is still a subject of ongoing appeals at the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt.

Okunbor stated, “Any purported exercise of rights allegedly acquired through that process including any attempt to take over or seal up the Kidney Island asset or other assets of the SPDC JV to satisfy claims in pending suits is premature and prejudicial to the ongoing court proceedings, and therefore not recognised.

“Under the Nigerian Petroleum Act, any acquisition or assignment of interests in a licence or lease would require the consent of the Minister of Petroleum. No such consent has been given in the case of the purported acquisition by the Rivers State Government.

“In addition, the ruling of the Supreme Court on 27 November 2020 did not decide liability or the size of the award in the underlying suit of Chief Ogbara & Others Vs SPDC neither did the ruling affirm the purported sale of SPDC JV’s assets to the River State Government as being claimed by the state.

“Meanwhile, there is pending litigation by SPDC in which the Federal High Court has issued an interim order restraining further enforcement of the underlying Agbara judgment pending the hearing of the motion on notice fixed for hearing on 14 January 2021.

“SPDC, therefore, calls on the Rivers State Government and those claiming an interest in the SPDC Kidney Island asset to stay further action to allow the due process of the law as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“We remain of the view that until the pending appeals are heard and determined, any exercise of rights including any attempt to take over or seal up SPDC JV’s assets by the Rivers State Government is premature and unlawful.”

