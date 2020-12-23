Kidnappers exchange gunshots with soldiers in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…One suspect killed, abduction of three travelers foiled

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo State have killed one suspected kidnapper in a foiled kidnap and armed robbery operation along ibilo-Isua road in Igarra village after exchanging gunshots.

A statement by the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar made available to newsmen in Akure said that five other suspects escaped.

Zakari said the abductors attempted to kidnap three travellers when the troops and other security agencies swooped on them and a shoot out ensued.

The statement said “The troops who were on patrol with other security agencies along Ibilo-Isua road encountered a group of armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers.

“The bandit attempted to kidnap three travelers in a gold painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model with registration number AKD 55 GS.

“On sighting the troops, the kidnappers tired to engage the troops in a gun battle but were defeated due to troops fire power.

“This resulted to the killing of one of the kidnapper while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“After the incidence, three (3) of the kidnapper victims were rescued and the following items were also recovered at the scene of the incident. The sum of N350,770.00, one cutlass, 11 sachet of tramadol hydrochloride(100mg) and one itel black phone.

Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar had therefore advised the general public to give useful information on any suspected criminals and their hideout to the security agencies of the state.

He assured that “The Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state will continue to ensure the security of lives and properties during the festive period.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: