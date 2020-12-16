Kidnapped Catholic priest in Imo regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, has been freed unhurt, by his captors.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview with Vanguard, Wednesday evening, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, said the kidnapped Catholic priest, just stepped into the Okigwe Divisional Police Headquarters.

“I can confirm to you that the kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, has been released unhurt, by his captors, this (Wednesday) evening”, Ikeokwu said.

Although he did not give details of the development, the PPRO, however, added that “from what the priest told the police and how he was moved around by the hoodlums, a crack team of policemen moved into the forest close to Okigwe and recovered his car.”

Vanguard recalls that Rev. Fr. Ezeagu was kidnapped Tuesday, by a four-man gang, at Umulolo, Arondizuogu, Imo State.

It would also be recalled that the priest was heading to his Aguata ancestral home when the armed hoodlums accosted him on the Okigwe-Uga federal highway.

A release signed earlier by the Secretary General, Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy, SMMM, Rev. Fr. Goodluck C. Ajaero, disclosed that his brother priest was travelling home for his late father’s burial scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2020.

