Kidnap of Apostle Bako on Christmas Day, callous – PFN

By Emma Una

CHAIRMAN of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in Criss River State DR Lawrence Ekwok says the abduction of Apostle Egoh Bako on Christmas Day is not only callous but wicked.

Ekwok spoke while reacting to the kidnap of the PFN Chairman in Kaduna State along with his wife on Christmas Day which is recognised worldwide as a day of peace and joy.

“A situation, where preachers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, have become the target of kidnappers seeking for blood money to the extent of kidnapping a minister on a day recognised worldwide as a day of peace and joy must stop”.

He said t kidnapping and armed robbery menace have become too worrisome and all people of good will should join efforts to stamp it out of the society.

He warned that “Apostle Bako must be released immediately along with his wife and others unhurt for the kidnappers not to incur the wrath of the Almighty God

” The security situation in the country today is terrible, and no effort should be spared in setting the minister o God and others in captivity free immediately”.

Dr Ekwok charged the government of Kaduna state and the security agencies to ensure the immediate release of the minister.

