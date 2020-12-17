Kevin Omoruyi makes victorious Copa del Rey debut for Huesca

Kindly Share This Story:

Spanish-born Nigerian forward, Kevin Omoruyi, has made his much-expected debut in Spain’s Copa Del Rey for SD Huesca.

Playing against Marchamalo CD away from home in the midweek match-up, the talented and exciting Omoruyi, featured as an assist striker as SD Huesca ran out with a battling 3-2 road win.

All three goals of SD Huesca were scored by Rafa Mir.

SD Huesca, who are one of the newly-promoted teams in the La Liga, have now progressed to the next round of the Spanish Copa del Rey tournament and hopes would be high on the Nigerian side that Kevin Omoruyi would grow from grace to grace.

Born on April 10, 2001 to Nigerian parents in Spain, the 1.88m tall centre-forward, who holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Spain, is in his first season with Huesca as a professional player, after he inked his first deal as a pro on July 28, 2020.

The deal with Huesca elapses on June 30, 2023. With his expected impressive performances for the team, Kevin Omoruyi’s stock is expected to rise, likewise his value in the transfer market, making him an attractive acquisition for top football teams in Europe.

His winning debut for Huesca has also got his family jumping for joy as they feel the ice has finally been broken and good times would flood the way of Omoruyi in his quest to become a leading football star in Europe.

Nigerian midfielder and U-17 World Cup winner, Kelechi Nwakali, also featured for Huesca alongside Kevin Omoruyi.

