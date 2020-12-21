Keep Nigerians safe from COVID-19, HURIWA charges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Wants NIN/SIM cards registration stopped

By Dirisu Yakubu

Foremost rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with measures to protect the lives of Nigerians following spike in the spread of the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

This is even as the group wondered why the federal government still allows international flights particularly from Europe where infections from the virus has been on the increase.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said it was “aware from monitoring of global news reports that over 30 countries across Europe and beyond began closing their borders to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and the European Union set up a crisis management meeting, a day after Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, ordered a wholesale lockdown on London and surrounding areas, citing concerns of a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.”

Similarly, the group, added that it was aware that “the first wave of countries to bar travelers from the United Kingdom were in Europe. The Netherlands said it would suspend flights from Britain from Sunday until Jan. 1,” noting that “the variant found in England was “thought to spread more easily and more quickly.”

“Italy also suspended air travel, and Belgian officials on Sunday enacted a 24-hour ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom by air or train, which could be extended. Germany and Switzerland announced bans on travel between their countries and both Britain and South Africa, where a similarly contagious version of the virus has emerged.

“Austria, Ireland, France and Bulgaria also announced bans. Portugal, which banned travel to and from the United Kingdom, is making exceptions for Portuguese nationals or residents. And Canada said on Sunday that it would ban all flights from the UK for 72 hours, beginning at midnight.

“So, what is President Muhammadu Buhari waiting for or is he waiting for any of his family members in the UK to return before his administration wakes up from devastating slumber?”.

It also called on government to immediately put on hold the proposed synchronization of the National Identity Number, NIN with SIM cards, describing threat to deregister SIM cards not linked with NIN as unfortunate as despicable.

