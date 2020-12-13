Katsina School attack: UNICEF condemns attack, demands unconditional release of students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has condemned the last Friday’s attack by bandits on boarding students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria.

This was as it called for the immediate and unconditional release of all the children and their return to their families.

UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie Pierre Poirier who made this known in a statement, described the attack on the children as a violation on the children’s rights.

Poirier said the Fund is deeply concerned about the act of violence.

“On Friday evening, armed men attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, hundreds of students are still unaccounted for.

“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families. “UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.

“We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children,” the statement however reads.

