Katsina abductions: CNG’s plans #BringBackOurBoys protest Friday in Daura

By Bashir Bello

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG says it planned #BringBackOurBoys protest to Daura to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent abduction of the boarding students and insecurity in the Northern region is to hold next Friday.

The Coordinator, Katsina State chapter of the coalition, Jamilu Ali disclosed this to Vanguard on Wednesday.

Ali said they are in the last-minute meeting with its officials after which it will engage the relevant stakeholders to reach the level of understanding to ensure peaceful and hitch-free protest.

According to him, “Currently, we are in meeting with the Board of Trustees, BOT, National and State Executives among other officials of the coalition.

“We initially planned to hold protest Thursday but it will now hold on Friday,” Ali however stated.

