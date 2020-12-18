Katsina Abduction: Fear God, bring perpetrators to book ― Buhari tells security officers

Kindly Share This Story:

Addressing the freed students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari told the top security officers to do the needful and fear God in the discharge of their duties by bringing to book the perpetrators of the attacks.

According to President Buhari, “I hope the top security officers both the infantry, Naval, Airforce, Police Force and other paramilitary forces would do the needful and do their job.

“Discharge their duties with the fear of God and bring culprits to book. Because it is their duty whether they accept it or not, God would hold them accountable,”

Buhari urged the students not to let the experience deter them from forging ahead and pursue their academic pursuits.

Earlier while receiving the students from the Commandant, 17th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. WB Idris, who led the security rescue mission, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said security is the responsibility of all and everyone must play it parts well to end insecurity and related challenges in the country.

“The entire state or country is one body. If any part of the body is sick, the whole body is sick.

“Security should not be left to governnent and security agencies alone. What happened in Kankara affected many in all parts of the state.

“This is because, there is no local government area that does not have a family or relation, whose son was abducted in the school.

“Even if you cannot do anything, you can pray for the state and country so that the security situation would come to an end, and for us all to have lasting peace.

“For the students, this is part of your history and part of your journey through life. I’m sure this’ll permanently be embedded in your minds. Some of the things that took place you’ll only remember them later in life,” Masari said.

On his part, the Commandant, Brigadier General Idris said the release of the students was as a result of combine effort of security operatives and the state government.

