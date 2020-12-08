Kano to establish business clinics in 44 LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Business Clinics (Asibitin Kasuwanci) in the 44 local governments of Kano state.

This was made known by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the clinics are aimed at, among other things, catering for the growing needs of local businesses and beneficiaries.

“Other benefits of the business clinic include addressing lack of proximity to micro and small enterprises support centres by entrepreneurs and traders, providing services on how to improve opportunities for local business managers/entrepreneurs to receive comprehensive business advisory services on how to improve their business activities to meet up with modern business methods.

“Under the arrangement, the state ministry of commerce, industry, cooperatives and solid minerals is enrolling 12 Department for International Development (DFID’s) master trainers for seven-day professional training to be conducted at Kaduna state Business School later” he stated.

He further revealed other decisions taken by the state council at the meeting that include the domestication of Information Technology as well as funds released to the Ministry of Environment for the completion of some drainage projects.

“The council has approved the domestication of Information and Technology (ICT) clearance procedures/guidelines for all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for government operations in the state.

Under the policy, the state Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation would be the clearinghouse for all ICT projects from MDAs in the state, where clearance must be obtained from the ministry for such projects and MDAs who failed to comply risk sanctioning.

“The council also approved and directed the Ministry of Finance to release the sum of N4, 233, 657.75 million to the contractor handling the ongoing drainage construction at Tofa and Gamadan villages in Kura local government area to enable him to go back to work.

The project, which is being handled by Messrs Awtad Integrated Services Enterprises, was earlier approved by the Council and awarded by the state Ministry of Environment on July 18, 2018, at the total sum of N12, 241, 939.50 million” he explained

Vanguard News Nigeria.

