Breaking News
Translate

Kano State confirms 12 new COVID-19 infections, active cases now 117

On 1:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 in Kano State

The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new infections of the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 117.

The ministry announced this on Monday via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH.

“Twelve new cases were recorded from 216 results received from the laboratories with 8 discharge,” it said.

ALSO READ: Journalists should be given insurance cover — Babcock University VC

The ministry disclosed that 55,437 samples were tested and 1,904 confirmed cases recorded with 1,731 discharged and 56 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

It urged residents of the state to stay safe and healthy to curb spread of the pandemic.

Kano State had witnessed upsurge of Coronavirus infections from about 30 to 117 cases in the past two weeks. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!