Kano/Jigawa Customs rakes in over N21bn in 2020, surpasses target

Kindly Share This Story:

***vows to deal decisively with smugglers, economic saboteurs

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, on Thursday says it has raked in N21.018 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, for the year of 2020 which surpasses the N20 billion target for the year.

The Command’s Controller, Comptroller Suleiman Umar who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday on the achievements recorded by the command for the year, said the N21.018 billion is higher than the Command’s IGR for 2019 which stands at N13.9 billion.

Umar said the command within the year under review has recorded 353 seizures with a total Duty Paid Value of N924.6 million and arrested 15 persons in connection with the seizures.

The Controller who newly assumed area command office about two weeks ago also showcased some seizures made by the command to the tune of Duty Paid Value, DPV of N23 million.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram releases video claiming to show kidnapped boys

This was even coming as he vows to deal decisively with economic saboteurs (smugglers) whose activities he said is a serious threat to the nation’s security and economy.

According to him, “the command under my watch will continue to facilitate trade, deal decisively with economic saboteurs (smugglers) and work for the security and well being of the people of Nigeria.

“The year 2020 has been a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the world which no doubt affected global businesses including Nigeria.

“This year revenue target for the command was N20.4 billion. But despite the challenge, the command in her effort was able to generate N21.018 billion as against N13.9 billion for the year, 2019.

“During the period of review, the command made a total of 353 seizures with DPV of N924.6 million. We also arrested 15 persons in connection to the seizures.

“Consequently, I must commend the dedication and effort of my officers and the cooperation of other units for the actualization of these achievements.

“We will continue to draw on our robust intelligence gathering strategy on border security and ensuring a secured environment for legitimate trades,” Comptroller Umar however stated.

Meanwhile, seizures made between two weeks of assumption of duty include foreign rice – 390 bags, 20 jerricans of vegetable oil, second hand smuggled clothes, mosquito repellent, spaghetti, Tin tomatoes, Condensed Milk and various vehicles used to convey the contraband goods.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: