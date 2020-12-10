Kano girl dies inside well as 17 passengers survive auto-crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A 10-year-old girl, Binta Shehu, Thursday, drowned and lost her life inside a well in Yanka Tsari village, Dawakin kudu local government of Kano State.

This was coming as 17 other passengers also cheated death and survived from an auto-crash along Maiduguri road in Kumbotso Local government area of the state where three vehicles were involved in head-on collision.

The Spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’idu Muhammad confirmed the incident to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Muhammad said, “We received a distress call through Musa Ibrahim from Yanka Tsari village, Dawakin kudu local government at 14:20 pm.

“Upon receiving the call we dispatched our rescue team to the scene of incident where it was discovered that it was a girl of 10 years old, Binta Shehu, who fell inside a well.

“The incident happened when the victim went to fetch water from the well.

“Victim was rescued and later confirmed dead. We handed victim to ward head of Yanka Tsari, Alhaji Junaidu Alasan on behalf of her family.

“Earlier, we also received a distress call through one Malam Yahuza Ishaq Darmanawa from Maiduguri road by Kwanar Yashi, Kumbotso Local government at 10:00 am through Malam Yahuza Ishaq Darmanawa.

“We deployed our officers with appliances to the scene of incident where it was discovered that three cars, Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number KNA 64 QX, Mercedes car with registration number YLA 361 AA and Toyota car with registration number KN 115 A32 collided.

“Seventeen people were involved in the incident but fortunately all victims were rescued alive and were taken to Sir Sunusi General Hospital.

“The victims included, Ashiru Adamu (26 years old) , Buhari Muhammad (6 yrs), Harira Yusuf (35 yrs), Murtala Muhammad (50 yrs), Yusuf Nadabo (45 yrs), Shuaibu Anduwa (52 yrs) and Abdulaziz Khalid (45 yrs).

“Others include, Muddassir Said (20 yrs), Amadu Rufa’i (48 yrs), Nafiu Bala (28 yrs), Barira Garba (60 yrs), Saidu Muhammad (70 yrs), Auwalu Umar (20 yrs), Adamu Muhammad (35 years old) and two unknown names,” Muhammad however stated.

