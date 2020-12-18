Kano agric project to spend $3.33 on 100,000 farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, and the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, have launched collaboration for the implementation of agricultural interventions worth 3.23 million US dollars.

2.23 million US dollars is coming from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) while Kano State Government will release 1 million US dollars as counterpart contribution to the KNARDA for its value chain interventions.

This was made known by the Director-General Media and Publicity, Kano state government Mal Ameen Yassar while addressing newsmen on the activities not the Agro Pastoral Development Project.

“The interventions target 100, 000 smallholder legumes farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state, over five years, beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season.

“The focus of the interventions is on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agro-processors and post-harvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post-harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries” he stated.

He further explained that “this is in line with KSADP’S theory of change which is to transform the smallholder farming to commercially viable businesses by developing commodity value chains to reduce rural poverty, food insecurity and unemployment.

“Through the agreement, KSADP will finance KNARDA annually, upon submission of its annual work-plan and budget which will be cleared by the State Ministry of Agriculture, the KSADP, and approved by the Islamic Development Bank.”

The Deputy Governor of Kano state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who doubles as the chair, Project Steering Committee, KSADP, and the Managing Director of KNARDA, Alh. Ibrahim Sulaiman Dan’isle signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

“This MOU, coming a few weeks after we signed a similar one with SASAKAWA, is a major step in our drive to ensure agricultural productivity”, Dr Nasiru Gawuna maintained.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and it attendant repercussion on food security, taking into consideration our huge population, this MOU could not come at a better time” he stated.

The Managing Director of KNARDA, Alh. Ibrahim Sulaiman Dan’Isle said the synergy between his agency and KSADP will go a long way in reducing poverty, ensuring food security and minimizing natural resource degradation.

