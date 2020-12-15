KankaraBoys: APC charges security agencies to dig deeper, do better

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked security agencies in the country to dig deeper into last Friday’s abduction of hundreds of school boys at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Governor of Yobe state and Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni gave the charge in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Buni, this is a particularly sad and difficult moment not just for the families of the victims and the government and people of Katsina State but for the entire country.

He said; “These abductions bring to mind the sad incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe States respectively a few years ago where students undergoing their studies and working hard to become tomorrow’s leaders were abducted by insurgents and made to go through appallingly harrowing experiences.

“As the Buhari administration works harder to improve the security situation in the country, the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn all across the country. There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths”, Buni stated.

According to him, the APC believes that the security agencies have the will, commitment, and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

“They should therefore demonstrate this commitment by more robustly going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime.

READ ALSO: Gov AbdulRazaq presents N123Bn Budget

“On our part, the APC assures Nigerians that it will continue to work with the

federal government, security agencies, governors, emirs, community leaders and all other stakeholders to address and improve the security situation in the

country.

“The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to partner with the federal government

and the security agencies so that together we can restore peace and sanity in our streets, on our roads, and all across the nooks and crannies of the country”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: