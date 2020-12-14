Kankara tragedy: My son may be hungry, thirsty in the bush ― Father

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A father whose 13-year-old son was among the students abducted in a boarding school in Katsina State has told the BBC Hausa service that he was worried because his son might be hungry and thirsty in the bush.

He, however, expressed hope that the military has gone inside the bushes in search of the students.

“We don’t have any cogent information about the students. I have a son, he is 13 years old in form one going to two. Till date, we’ve no information about my son that is pleasant. We are worried, he may be hungry, thirsty.

“But we’ve seen the steps taken by the government, we saw the security agents going into the bushes. We hope they will rescue our children, in good health,” he said.

Similarly, a mother told the BBC Hausa that she was finding it hard to stand on her feet due to the trauma of missing her child. She prayed that Almighty Allah will give the state governor the wisdom to solve the security problem in the state.

However, a security analyst, Barrister Bulama Bukarti, told the BBC Hausa that the latest abduction of the students in Katsina had shown that the government had not learned a lesson from previous experiences in Chibok and Dapchi.

He said police presence in Katsina was grossly inadequate, pointing out that only 2 policemen were stationed to provide security in the affected boarding school at Kankara.

