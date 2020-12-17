Kankara students’ release show God’s faithfulness to Nigeria, Buhari – Interfaith group

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has welcomed the release of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The NIFROP, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Friday, said the release is a demonstration of God’s faithfulness towards Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the respected group, alongside other Nigerians had on Tuesday embarked on a one-day national prayer for the safe return of the schoolboys.

Bishop Garuba had charged Nigerians to return to God in prayers to compliment the efforts of the gallant troops.

And barely 48 hours after, the release was confirmed by the Katsina State Government without payment of any ransome.

In reaction, Bishop Garuba described President Buhari as God’s anointed servant who can not be disgraced by those against the interest of the country in its quest towards sustainable growth and development.

He further thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers and supplications for the safe return of the abducted boys to their families and love ones.

On behalf of the group, Bishop Garuba also hailed the security agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the safe return of the boys.

He, however, charged all citizens to continue to pray for the administration of President Buhari against those that have constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of the progress of the country.

