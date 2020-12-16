Kankara Schoolboys Abduction: Bandits negotiating through teacher – Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

*As Defence Hqtrs promises safe rescue of victims

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, on Wednesday, said that the gunmen who attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, and kidnapped schoolboys have been contacted.

According to the governor, the bandits were negotiating the boys’ freedom through a teacher.

Governor Masari disclosed this in an interview with CNN, while explaining what the government was doing concerning insecurity and the fate of the kidnapped schoolboys.

Recal that as part of measures to ensure the safety of other students, Governor Masari ordered all schools in the state shut.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has said the military and other security agencies are reviewing operations to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted children.

READ ALSO:

Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving an update on the military operations across the country on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the military had taken all the necessary brief from the operating agencies and the government of Katsina State on the condition of the abducted students.

He added that the major concern of the security agencies was to ensure the safety of the children while carrying out its operation with a view to rescuing them.

On the negotiation with the abductors by the state government, Enenche said the military had no business with negotiation, noting that it was within the powers of the governor to negotiate.

He said that while the state government was playing its part, the security agencies were committed to safe rescue of the children.

Enenche said that some abductees were still with the bandits based on the information from the state government and the school authorities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: