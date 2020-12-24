Kankara school abduction:  FG wasn’t part of any negotiations, Presidency insists

Kindly Share This Story:

–Says no Ransome was paid

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government last night insisted that it was neither part of any negotiations nor payment of any ransom for the release of the abducted 344 students of Kankara school.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in his reaction to the Wall Street Journal report said it was false to say that the federal government paid ransom for the release of the students.

He said, “Federal government was not a party to the negotiations so it is false of anyone to say it has paid ransom.

” The Governors of katsina and Zamfara who led the talks reported that they didn’t pay ransom. We believe them. You have a right to choose who you want to believe.”

