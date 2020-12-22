Kankara boys: Rescue Leah Sharibu, others, Christian leaders tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Some Christian leaders, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to rescue Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still held in Boko Haram captivity on account of her faith in Christ.

They renewed the call for her freedom sequel to the quick release of about 344 schoolboys kidnapped from Government Secondary School Kankara, in Katsina, owing to the swift response by the authorities.

Speaking in an interview, CAN President, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, welcomed the release of the schoolboys but maintained that there was still the moral burden on the government to secure Leah Sharibu’s freedom as well.

He said: “While we congratulate the Federal Government for working hard to secure the release of these boys, and the parents for the joy of having their children back, more needs to be done.

“There is still the moral burden on the government to get Leah Sharibu and the rest Chibok girls released from captivity.”

Ayokunle urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to place high value on all lives and reexamine the security infrastructure, given that Boko Haram abductions seemed to have spread from the epicentre in North East region.

“We, at CAN, are after a secured Nigeria from North to South. FG should be humble enough to rejig our security architecture and change those in charge for a more effective delivery.

“We are praying for President Buhari and for a better future and a more secure nation,” he said.

In a similar vein, a Christian leader and peace advocate for the release of Leah Sharibu, Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, said he received news of the release of the schoolboys with a cocktail of joy and sadness.

In a separate interview, he said: “They are young innocent children, and everything is needed to be done to secure their freedom. I am happy this was done at the shortest time possible. Yet, this news brought sadness to my heart as I thought about many Christians who are still in captivity.

“Is Nigeria truly one country? Are the citizens having the same value in the eyes of our government? Are Muslim captives and victims more favourably treated by the government than their Christian counterparts?

“Think about the Chibok girls, about 103 of whom have been missing for over six years now. Leah Sharibu and Alice Ngaddah, both held for almost three years; Grace Tuka for one and a half years; Lilian Gyang for one year by January 9. Yet, there is no sign of freedom for these innocent lives.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

