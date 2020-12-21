Kankara Boys: Nigerian women hold one million rally to appreciate President Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian women in their hundreds, on Monday, thronged the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, singing and jubilating in appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari for the safe return of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State.

The group, under the aegis of Women For Buhari (WFB), said they are proud of the president for again acting like a “true father and leader” who has the nation’s interest at heart.

The president of WFB, Princess Ajibola, speaking on behalf of the women at the Unity Fountain, noted that as wives, mothers and sisters, they are the greatest beneficiaries of this quick intervention by President Buhari and the security agencies.

Recalling the trauma families of the Chibok girls went through, Ajibola said her women broke down in tears when the news of the abduction of the schoolboys surfaced.

But she recounted that the cheering reports of their release brought uncontrollable joy and sense of pride.

According to Ajibola, President Buhari’s swift approach ensured the release of the children.

Commending the president, she added that his patriotism and concern for the lives and property of the citizens is second to none.

While also applauding the Service Chiefs for their cooperation, the women hailed the efforts of the troops who put their lives on the line several times to ensure safety of Nigerians.

