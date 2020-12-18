Kankara Boys: Nigerian professionals in Europe hail PMB, security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s security agencies for the release of hundreds of Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State.

The group made this known in a communique signed by its President, Dr. Agwu Onyeke alongside 13 country heads, issued at the end of an online consultative meeting on Friday.

According to the ANPE, the safe return of the schoolboys again highlights President Buhari’s political will towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

Also commending the military for its plan and execution that led to the eventual safe return of the schoolboys, the Nigerian professionals hailed the Operation Sahel Sanity as a success.

The group, however, urged the Federal Government to begin the process of engaging Nigerians on the need for collective action towards nation building

The Nigerian professionals also called on the FG to develop strategies that would counter the falsehood propagated by mischief makers and disgruntled politicians in the polity that is bent on truncating the nascent democracy in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: