On 3:01 pm
Kankara abduction: Northern Coalition moves to Katsina

kicks off #Bringbackourboys protests

Set to meet Buhari in Daura

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG , has relocated to Katsina town so as to push for the release of the abducted students still under captivity.

CNG officials would join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina in the take off of indefinite protests to compel action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG spokesperson,said on Thursday that the exercise, hash tagged #Bringbackourboys which will kick off in Katsina on Thursday, ” is expected to proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.”

Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through this trial moment.

Suleiman said ” it will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits,  murderers and kidnappers.”

“The police in Katsina is seen in a massive reinforcement around the state which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at surpressing legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

