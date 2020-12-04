K-live launches clothing line, entertainment, management, accessories merchandise

Kindly Share This Story:

K-Live has been a jet flying brand across the globe since it was launched in 2011, registered® in England and Wales in Feb 2016, providing unique products, services, offers and amazing discounts connecting its targeted market/audience to the brand’s products and services.

“Over the years we have been consistent enough to identify who we are, what we are and the solutions we offer our diverse clients – We have the know-how you need”, the CEO, Mr. Kapish-Osarenren John Ogbebor said.

He added, “Creating a fashion brand started in 2013/2014 when we first launched our clothing line, using the mainstream and social media to run public awareness campaign bydistributing our clothing merchandise for free, to create awareness with hundreds of thousands of fashion lovers wearing our fashion products in different styles. The campaign’s objectives were achieved after the huge investment fully paid.”

Speaking further, he said, “Following the success of what was started years ago, we are so delighted that the K-Live brand is now a name to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, with higher expectations to rise above average. Distributing our fashion merchandise to the world via our online store, which gives fashion lovers from any part of the world the ability to simply order a variety of our products- from fashion products to accessories- from our website with just one click.”

K-Live entertainment is one of the leading artiste management and record label in the world. Since the Launching of the brand in 2011 K-Live Entertainment/H.I.T Promo Ltd has always been diving deep to discover, develop and maximize the talents of every talented individual under the label. K-Live Records is simply best known for signing artists from the grass roots and nurturing their talents to stardom.

K-Live is always on the lookout for new rising stars. With various entertainment platforms, gigs and concert quarterly/yearly organized by the brand which provide a golden opportunity for every young talent to strive and succeed.

The world is still battling the pangs of COVID-19 pandemic, why K-Live is on the rise creating opportunities for everyone to leverage on to strive and succeed creating a hub for every talent to grow with job opportunities in various aspects of the entire brand involvement.

K-Live is a brand that focuses on creating results even in the lockdown (COVID-19 ravaging global economy). More platforms are yet to be revealed under the brand, creating more job opportunities to meet the demands of job seekers looking forward to working in an industry where they can find fulfillment of their purpose.

K-Live has successfully created a fashion brand employing top models, photographers, videographers, brand marketers, promoters, publicists and more under the fashion label, as well as other various involvement and industries under K-Live, creating job opportunities and talent hubs for everyone to succeed.

Following the trend in entertainment, K-Live is on the scout for new talent to represent K-Live Records, creating positive and entertaining music to thrill millions of K-Live fans around the world enabling the artist’s rise to a global stage, selling hit records.

Here is an opportunity for you to be the next big thing in the music industry in the UK. K-Live is currently looking for a genre of popular music influenced by UK garage, typically characterized by a minimal, prominent rhythm, a very low-pitched bassline and RnB artists

Stay updated with the brand under the artists segment on the website to get all the latest information about the audition or methods of connecting with the new artists.

