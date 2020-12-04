Just in: Zugacoin increased by 18% 3 days after ICO

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians and Africans at large have been advised to buy and store up Zugacoin as the newly launched cryptocurrency continues to soar higher.

Zugacoin launched into public market barely three (3) days ago. At the time of listing, 1szc was $42,000.

However, within 3 days the price has increased by 18%; currently 1 Zugacoin is worth above $49,000 as Crypto traders and investors are rushing to buy from INDOEX EXCHANGE (indoex.io)

This was made public by the inventor of the world’s most expensive cryptocurrency, Archbishop Samzuga.

According to him, “Based on market analysis and the rate of massive adoption of Zugacoin by the public, we are projecting that in the next few months, 1szc will worth more than $200,000 each. This is because of our various use cases, the strategy and projects we are currently working on building like Zugacoinmall.com where users can buy & sell at high discount rates using Zugacoin as acceptable payment means, zugacryptosave.com and many more profit making projects which we’ll give proper announcements soon.”

READ ALSO:

The Philanthropic Cleric whose main aim is to better the lives of Nigerians and other Africans further urged all to take advantage of the efficacy of the currency for posterity sake.

He added, “I’ll advice all Nigerians, Africans to buy Zugacoin and hold for a short time while you watch it grow and you make more profits. Because this project is meant for the people of Nigeria and Africa. But now that it has gone public, if you don’t take advantage of this now, you will be like a cock that died of hunger why sleeping on a corn.”

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: