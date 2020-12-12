Breaking News
Just in: Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, dies at 58

On 3:28 am
By Idowu Bankole

The publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead, “after a very brief illness.”

Sources from the Leadership newspaper have confirmed that he died on Friday

Sam Nda-Isaiah, a trained pharmacy, worked briefly as a pharmacist at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna.

He began his columnist work with The Daily Trust Editorial Board as a board member and worked as a committee member in the Kano State Government to revive The Triumph, a Kano owned newspaper. In 2003, he headed Mohammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign publicities.

In 2001, Sam Nda-Isaiah founded the Leadership Newspaper Group. He had a weekly column in Daily Trust titled “Last Word and Earshot”. After that, he established the Leadership Newspaper, where the column became one of the most popular in Nigeria.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, was born on May 1, 1962. was aged 58.

