The Palace of the Olu of Warri in Delta State has refuted speculations about the alleged demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, saying the revered Warri Monarch is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified Medical Specialist.

In a statement signed by Chief Clement Maleghemi the Director of Palace Administration of Olu of Warri Palace said the monarch was being attended to by a team of qualified medical specialists.

“ The attention of the palace of His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the traditional Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom.”

