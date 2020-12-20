Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: Gunmen kidnap Ex-LG Chairman in Kogi

On 2:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother, another beheaded at Bakatare in OyoGunmen have kidnapped a former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area in Kogi, Mr Emmanuel Ekpa.

The state police command spokesman, DSP William Aya who confirmed this on Sunday in Lokoja said that Akpa was kidnapped along Ochadamu Road in Ofu Local Government Area.

He said that a police patrol team attached to Ofu discovered the abandoned car of the victim at Ochadamu area in the late hours of Dec. 18, the day of the incident.

“On close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating that he was kidnapped by gunmen,” Aya said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh Ayuba had raised a team to track the kidnappers and ensure safe rescue of Ekpa.

Meanwhile , the abductors had made contact with family of their victim, demanding N25 million ransom for his release.

A relation who confirmed this to newsmen on condition of anonymity said that negotiation was still ongoing. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!