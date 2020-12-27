[JUST IN] COVID-19: Lagos shuts popular Queens Park Event Centre, revokes license

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has revoked the license of Queens Park Event Centre Oniru for contravening the COVID-19 protocols of the state.

The Commissioner for Tourism. Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf who confirmed the sealing, added that the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State.

She, therefore, implored other event centres and venue owners to comply with the government’s laid down directives or risk losing their chances of doing business in Lagos.

Akinbile Yussuf reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful “if we all follow the laid down public health and safety protocols.”

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission Mr Lanre Mojola, also said it became necessary to take such steps following an event that was held at the venue on December 26, 2020, that contravened all safety protocols laid down by the state.

The DG, also warned all other event centres and venue owners flouting safety protocols in the state to desist forthwith or risk sanction, stressing that “it is not business as usual. As such, they should either fall in line with the state’s protocols or risk losing their license to operate in the state.”

He further stated that the commission has begun a legal process against some recalcitrant business owners who removed the government seal and continued operations.

Mojola stressed that the state maintains zero tolerance towards those that do not abide by the regulations, maintaining that people must take responsibility.

He urged residents to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the spread of the virus which is still ravaging the world and the state in particular.

Vanguard News Nigeria

