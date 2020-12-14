Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: 19 armed robbers escape from police custody in Calabar

By Emma Una

NINETEEN armed robbery suspects have reportedly escaped from custody at the Cross River Police Command headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

The escape according to a police source took place on Sunday night when the robbers used a hacksaw to cut the iron key to the cell where they are detained and made good their escape

“As I speak to you, the station guard and some other officers are being detained. This could not have happened with the SARS. Our lives are in danger” a police source which prefers anonymity told Vanguard.

He said none of the escapees has been re-arrested as at midmorning today but the authorities have despatched crack teams across the city to track the runaway robbers

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman man said “The information is not true. Only three robbers attempted to escape but were arrested and returned to the cell”

