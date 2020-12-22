Jigawa settles N1.084billion to 530 pensioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida, DUTSE

The Jigawa state and local government contributory pension scheme have expended the whooping sum of N1.084 billion to 530 as a terminal benefit to different categories of civil servants.

The executive secretary to the pension board, Hashim Ahmed Fagam disclosed this while flagging-up of the payment in the headquarter of the pension board in Dutse, the state capital.

Hashim Ahmed Fagam explained that the payment includes gratuity, death benefit, death pension balance and refund of eight per cent contribution by workers during their active service.

According to him, the 530 workers were the staff of state, local government and local education authority who voluntarily retired or reached retirement age or those who died in active service.

The executive secretary commended the staff of the board for their hard work and dedication to duty and also thanked Governor Badaru Abubakar for the support given to the board at all times.

